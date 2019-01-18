Try your luck at Grand Haven American Legion’s ‘Casino Night’ fundraiser

Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Feeling lucky? The Grand Haven American Legion Post 28 is getting ready to host their second annual Casino Night fundraiser.

The night will feature casino themed games like Black Jack, 7 Card Stud, Money Wheel, and more. There will also be food and a 50/50 Raffle.

Guests must be 18 or older to play, and over 21 to consume alcohol.

Proceeds from the night will benefit American Legion National Emergency Fund. Since the early 1920s, the National Emergency Fund has helped meet the needs of both the community and individual Legion Family members in the wake of disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and wildfires.

Casino Night will take place January 26 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m at Legion Post 28.

For more information, grandhavenlegion.org.

