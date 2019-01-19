A snowy start and freezing end to the weekend in West Michigan    

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see the snow leave the area around the early afternoon as it moves to the east side of the state. We will be left with a mostly cloudy sky for the rest of your Saturday with temperatures well below average staying in the teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will feel even colder as wind chills stay in the single digits with an east-northeast breeze.

When it is all said and done the highest snowfall totals will be in our southern communities and lighter amounts as you travel to our northern communities. Expected decrease visibility and difficult travel while snow showers are still around and clean up continues.

Tonight, cloud cover will continue to break up and leave us with a mostly clear sky. This will allow temperatures to drop into the lower single digits, possibly even at zero degrees.

Clouds clearing will lead to a mostly sunny day on Sunday with frigid temperatures only having afternoon highs in the teens. The northeast winds will keep a band of snow out mainly over the lake, but if you live directly along the lakeshore you could see some flurries from this band of snow.

The full forecast keeps temperatures mainly below average with a chance early in the week for a mix of ice and snow. Be safe and stay prepared!