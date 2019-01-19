× Ambulance rolls over in Berrien County, shutting down freeway

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An ambulance rolled over in Berrien County late Saturday afternoon, resulting in the shutdown of westbound I-94 for about an hour.

It happened around 4:48 p.m., in Watervliet Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release paramedics from Pride Care Ambulance were driving a patient to Spectrum Lakeland hospital in St. Joseph on a non-priority transport, when the driver lost control of the ambulance in slush and snow on the shoulder of the freeway.

Deputies say medic Andrew Sack, 22, of Battle Creek, suffered head lacerations during the rollover. The patient in the ambulance was a 69-year-old woman from Watervliet. And the Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a 21-year-old from Bangor, was shook up a tad, but suffered no apparent injuries.

A second Pride Care Ambulance was dispatched to the crash scene and took the original patient and the two additional medics to Spectrum Lakeland.

Police say all of the injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Watervliet Township Patrol investigated the crash. They were assisted at the scene by the Sheriff’s Road Patrol and three other police departments, as well as Watervliet Township Fire.