At least 66 killed, dozens injured in pipeline blast

TLAHUELILPAN, Mexico (CNN) — At least 66 people were killed in central Mexico after a ruptured gasoline pipeline blew up Friday evening, the governor of the state of Hidalgo told reporters at midday Saturday.

Gov. Omar Fayad said at least 76 others were injured after an explosion in Tlahuelilpan, a town more 120 kilometers (about 80 miles) north of Mexico City.

State oil company Pemex said an investigation into the cause of the blast was under way. The company initially had said the explosion was caused by illegal taps in the pipeline, and Fayad called on the community not to steal gasoline.

Residents who live in the immediate vicinity of the pipeline, which runs from the cities of Tuxpan to Tula, have been evacuated, Pemex said.

The fire resulting from the pipeline explosion has been extinguished, Mexican Secretary of Public Security Alfonso Durazo said on Twitter, and rescue teams have begun to recover bodies.