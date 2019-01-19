Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Blue Blood Drive

PORTAGE, Mich — First responders are teaming up to give blood and they hope you’ll lend a helping hand.

That effort is between the red cross and Concerns of Police Survivors or ‘C.O.P.S’ an organization that supports families of officers killed in the line of duty.

The Blue Blood Drive is going on today from 10:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Portage.

Organizers say the cold winter months can prevent otherwise regular donors from being able to give.

