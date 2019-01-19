× Data breach: 773 million email accounts exposed

A massive data breach has been uncovered compromising more than 773,000,000 email addresses.

According to “wired”, millions of unique passwords have also been jeopardized and posted to a hacking forum. The major mishap was first reported by security researcher Troy Hunt, who runs a website called “Have I been pwned”. That tells you if you’ve been hacked.

Hunt says it’s difficult to see where the info originated from, but it could have come from more than 2,000 leaked databases. Wired says this type of breach has happened before, but never on this scale.