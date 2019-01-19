Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being remembered in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday marks 33 years since a national holiday honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. began to be observed. Though demanded publicly immediately following his assassination in 1968, the day of observance was signed into law by President Reagan in 1983, and began to be annually celebrated 3 years later. King’s speech, “I Have a Dream”, and its plea for equality and respect for all races still resonates today. West Michigan schools, museums, and communities will be remembering Dr. King in many ways. Keep reading to find out when and where you can participate.

Kalamazoo City Hall: January 21st

Community Wide Day of Service – Starting at 8 a.m, volunteers can register here.

Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School Black Law Students Association: January 21st

11 a.m. : Students are invited to the Grand Rapids Campus to work with Kids Food Basket.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Students and staff are invited to the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives showing of art representing King’s legacy

Western Michigan University: January 21st

Teach-In: Bending a Knee for Justice – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m January 21st: Short speeches, focused discussions, plans and connections with community organizations to expound on Dr. King’s message in today’s society.

Commemorative Walk – 3:30 p.m January 21st: Leaving by bus from WMU Bernhard Center directly after Bending a Knee for Justice and Kalamazoo College’s Red Square to Martin Luther King Jr Park at 507 N. Rose St.

Community Celebration – Approximately 5-6 p.m. immediately following Commemorative Walk at the Kalamazoo State Theatre, 404 Burdick St.

Call Sue McCrery at 269-226-5937 or Mikka Dryer at 269-341-8323 for more information.

Urban League of West Michigan: January 21st

19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Corporate Breakfast – Tickets to this event are sold out. (UPDATE)

Holland Museum: January 21st

Free Admission – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Family friendly activities include exploring inventors with diverse backgrounds, a scavenger hunt to learn about the Civil Rights Movement, crafts aimed at helping participants show how they might change the world, and, of course, exhibits about Martin Luther King, Jr’s life.

Ferris State University Big Rapids Campus: January 21st – 23rd

Many activities are being organized for students, staff, and citizens in the area. For more information on activities, contact Ferris State University here.

Muskegon Museum of Art: January 21st

Free Admission – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Activities include film screenings of the new documentary, Black Man, arts and crafts, a panel discussion and tours lead by Muskegon High School AP Art students from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.