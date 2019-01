× Indian Trails opening for winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The city of Grand Rapids is opening up Indian Trails golf course for winter activities.

Starting today you can ride the trails on fat tire bikes, cross-country skis, or snowshoes.

The golf course is free to use and snowshoes are available for $3.00 when the club house is open. Indian Trails is on Kalamazoo Ave and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.