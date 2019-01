Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Hopcat locations all across the country will be celebrating a big milestone on Saturday, 11 years of business!

In addition to a few featured beers on tap, the restaurants will be giving out free Cosmik Fries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with a fry eating contest with prizes.

All it takes is a $5 donation, and contestants must be at least 21-years-old to enter.

Head to their website for a look at their featured beers, and more details on the contest.