× One person dead after running red light

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after running a red light, crashing into the back of a pickup truck on E Apple Ave.

Deputies say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday when the driver of a business work van was pinned inside the vehicle after running the red light and hitting the pickup truck. The force from the crash pushed both vehicles through the intersection, striking another truck and an SUV on South Maple Island Rd.

The driver of the work van died at the scene, investigators are waiting to notify before releasing their name. All other drivers were treated for minor injuries or refused medical treatment altogether.