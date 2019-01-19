Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

One person dead after running red light

Posted 4:49 AM, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51AM, January 19, 2019

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after running a red light, crashing into the back of a pickup truck on E Apple Ave.

Deputies say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday when the driver of a business work van was pinned inside the vehicle after running the red light and hitting the pickup truck. The force from the crash pushed both vehicles through the intersection, striking another truck and an SUV on South Maple Island Rd.

The driver of the work van died at the scene, investigators are waiting to notify before releasing their name. All other drivers were treated for minor injuries or refused medical treatment altogether.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s