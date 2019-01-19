Reggie Young, renowned guitarist for Elvis, Waylon, has died

Frostbite risk with Wind Chill Advisory tonight

Back row (L-R) The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Abi Tapia, former Nashville Cats honorees Reggie Young and Steve Gibson, Michael Rhodes, former Nashville Cats honorees John Hobbs,Bergen White and David Briggs, and Bill Lloyd, front row (L-R) former Nashville Cats honorees Paul Franklin, Eddie Bayers, and Mac Gayden attend The Nashville Cats: A Salute To Bassist Michael Rhodes at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 7, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMHOF)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Guitarist Reggie Young, a Memphis- and Nashville-based session player whose signature licks defined hit records from Elvis, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and many more, has died. He was 82.

Friend and fellow Nashville Cats session musician David Briggs said Young died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Young started his illustrious career in Memphis, where he was an in-demand session player working with acclaimed producer Chips Moman, and opened for the Beatles with the Bill Black Combo in 1964. At Moman’s American Studio in Memphis, he played the signature sitar intro on “Hooked on a Feeling,” by B.J. Thomas, and played guitar on “Son of a Preacher Man” by Dusty Springfield, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, and “Suspicious Minds” by Elvis Presley.

After moving to Nashville in the 1970s, he became part of the Nashville Cats session players recording hundreds of songs for top country stars. Young added guitar to No. 1 records including “Luckenbach, Texas,” by Jennings, “Pancho and Lefty” by Nelson and Merle Haggard and “Always On My Mind,” by Nelson.

When the Highwaymen super group formed between Nelson, Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson, Young played on their No. 1 records and even toured with them.

His first-ever album, containing a collection of hits he played on from Memphis to Nashville, was due out later this month through London-based record label Ace.

