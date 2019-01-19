× Thousands of flights canceled by winter storm

CHICAGO (CNN) — A fast-moving winter storm unloaded a messy mix of heavy snow, strong winds and frigid temperatures across parts of the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend while canceling thousands of air flights.

More than 100 million people are under some form of winter storm watch, warning or advisory from Missouri to Maine.

Snow was piling up Saturday in Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland. Chicago could see 9 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.

Indianapolis is getting a messy mix of rain, snow and freezing rain Saturday, but it’s expected to turn into snow.