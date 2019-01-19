× Two hospitalized after rollover accident on US-131

Deputies were dispatched to a rollover accident on US-131 near Woodward Ave in Big Rapids Township.

They say a 21 year old male from Morley was driving North bound on the highway when he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled. A 36 year old passenger from Rodney was injured during the accident, but a third male from Morley was not.

Both the driver and the injured passenger were transported to Spectrum Health’s Big Rapids campus for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are unsure if drugs or alcohol was a factor in crash.

The accident is still under investigation.