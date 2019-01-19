Winter Weather Advisory for Friday Night and Saturday

Walmart splits with CVS pharmacy coverage

File Photo

If you use Walmart to pick up your prescription medications, you might want to start shopping for a new pharmacy.

Retail giant, announcing it’s leaving the CVS Caremark network following a disagreement over higher reimbursement rates.

If you are enrolled in Medicaid or get CVS drug benefits through your employer, you will no longer be able to get prescriptions filled at Walmart.

CVS health said it has invited Walmart to stay in its network through April 30th.

