Frostbite risk with Wind Chill Advisory tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — Beginning tonight, our area will settle into an extended period of very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for inland cities and counties. The advisory begins at 9 PM and replaces any winter weather headlines as no more snow is expected during the cold spell. It will remain in effect until 10 AM Sunday morning.

Wind chills tonight could be as low as -15° to -20° as temperatures plummet under clear skies to around zero and a steady breeze continues. Wind chills this could could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

Avoid spending long periods of time outside, make sure to keep animals inside as much as possible and cover up any exposed skin if you will be outside.

Another wind chill advisory could be posted Sunday night into Monday morning, as another night of well below zero readings are likely. Very little improvement will be felt during the day both tomorrow and Monday.