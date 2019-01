Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Former NBA champion and four-time NBA defensive player of the year, Ben Wallace is now about ten months into his role as part-owner of the Grand Rapids Drive. Wallace and Drive vice president, Trey Conner joined us in-studio to recap how the transition to an owner is going and how the team continues to reach out into the community.

The Drive will host Ben Wallace Night on March 15th at the Delta Plex, Wallace will be on hand with several of his former teammates.