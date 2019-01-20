× Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by snow plow truck

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck with a snow plow attachment.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 17 that it happened near 144th Ave near Butternut Dr in Holland Township around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

A 46 year old Holland resident was northbound in his 1996 Chevy pick up truck when he hit and dragged a 25 year old Holland resident for several hundred yards.

The driver says he did not see and didn’t even noticed he hit the bicyclist. He was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Sheriff’s Office before being taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the pick up truck is cooperating. Sheriffs do not believe alcohol and drugs played a factor.