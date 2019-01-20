× Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break on West Main Street in Kalamazoo triggered a boil-water advisory for residents in the area.

The city of Kalamazoo would like to underline “…there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria present…” They call the advisory “precautionary.”

The break caused a loss of pressure, which can put the system in danger of contamination. Boiling water before consumption protects against potential bacteria until the water is determined safe.

Water must be boiled for at least 2 minutes prior to use for drinking or cooking for the residents of West Man Street from Drake Road to Piccadilly Road on both sides of the street. Businesses under this advisory include Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Penn Station East Coast Subs, Coney Island, and Kory Wagonmaker – State Farm Insurance.

It is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours, however, residents in the affected area are urged to continue to boil their water until the advisory is lifted. They do advise that this is an advisory for water being consumed and there are no precautions advised for water used for personal hygiene.