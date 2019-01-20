Checking in with local family who sold everything to travel

WEST MICHIGAN — A local family that quit their jobs and sold their house last year are about halfway through their planned year-long trip around the world.
Ben and Kelly Lutz kicked off their whirlwind adventure back in August of last year. Along with their now 2-year-old Liesel, the family kicked off their journey to become “funemployed” travelers.
FOX 17 spoke to the Lutz family back in July before they set off on their trip. Checking back in with them, Ben and Kelly share a few of the things they have learned about living an everyday-is-vacation lifestyle while trying to build a new travel-based business.
“I would say the biggest thing has just been, we are trying to balance enjoying this time, bonding, with building up some sort of business, and we’re still kinda on the fence as to what that is,” Ben tells us. “I think we kinda are on this cusp where do we want to keep really pushing hard on social media or take our energy elsewhere. but so far so good.”
Ben tells us of their current status, “I would say we are a tad bit overspending our run rate a tad. So we’re trying to pair back here and there and maybe alter some of our destinations to stretch our dollar as far as we can.”
Gradually adapting as a young family to what it means to flip your world on it’s head in the interest of living a fulfilling life.
“I just feel so happy to help people who are contemplating a decision like this.”