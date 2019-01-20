Plane crashes into frozen Fumee Lake

Photo Courtesy Jason Asselin

DICKINSON CO, Mich. — A single-engine plane made what was called a “hard landing” on Fumee Lake near Upper Pine Creek Road.

Photo Courtesy Jason Asselin

Rescuers from Norway Fire Department among others responded and were able to assist the pilot who was reported to be “up and talking” at the time.

Both entrances to Fumee Lake were blocked during the rescue, but access has been cleared as of this report.

FOX 17 was in contact with local resident, Jason Asselin, who was able to safely provide pictures  and video of the wreckage.

With the mild winter Michigan has experienced, the ice on the lake will be extremely dangerous after an impact such as this. It is not advisable for anyone to go out on the lake at this time.

