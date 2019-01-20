Pop-up shop promoting body positivity

Frostbite risk with Wind Chill Advisory tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pop-up shop going wants to keep customers feeling confident, no matter what size.

Better Body Image and Mod Bettie are hosting the Plus Size Pop-Up Shop & Style Party on Godfrey Ave from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Styling professionals will be there with tips on body positivity, trends for the spring season, and even a model showcase.

There’s a $5 cover charge that goes to funding their upcoming body image conference in March.

Here is a list of all the participating vendors:

  • Fashion Assassins Plustique
  • YT Galleria
  • Naughty Bettie
  • Iris Boutique
  • BOPO lit from Books & Mortar
  • Braids, buns, and hot hairstyles from Otto + Grand
  • Free chair massages from Jason Richardson Massage Therapist
  • Gently used clothes in a range of plus sizes from local women

