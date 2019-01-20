Pop-up shop promoting body positivity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pop-up shop going wants to keep customers feeling confident, no matter what size.
Better Body Image and Mod Bettie are hosting the Plus Size Pop-Up Shop & Style Party on Godfrey Ave from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Styling professionals will be there with tips on body positivity, trends for the spring season, and even a model showcase.
There’s a $5 cover charge that goes to funding their upcoming body image conference in March.
Here is a list of all the participating vendors:
- Fashion Assassins Plustique
- YT Galleria
- Naughty Bettie
- Iris Boutique
- BOPO lit from Books & Mortar
- Braids, buns, and hot hairstyles from Otto + Grand
- Free chair massages from Jason Richardson Massage Therapist
- Gently used clothes in a range of plus sizes from local women