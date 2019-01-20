× Rams take on Saints, come up with a win

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl-bound tonight after a close win over the Saints.

The Rams took an early lead, scoring 13 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Saints were able to respond in the second, and the game was eventually tied in the last quarter.

During their over-time drive, the Rams made it into field goal position and squeaked by the Saints’ defense for three points and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 53 will be held in the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3rd.