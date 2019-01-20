Rams take on Saints, come up with a win

Posted 7:04 PM, January 20, 2019, by

Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl-bound tonight after a close win over the Saints.

The Rams took an early lead, scoring 13 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Saints were able to respond in the second, and the game was eventually tied in the last quarter.

During their over-time drive, the Rams made it into field goal position and squeaked by the Saints’ defense for three points and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 53 will be held in the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3rd.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s