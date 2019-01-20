Run away and join the Grand Rapids Circus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - If you've ever dreamt of running away to join the circus, a West Michigan business can help make that dream a reality, and you don't even have to leave home!

Grand Rapids circus in Wyoming is offering a plethora of classes this year such as aerial yoga, aerial silk, aerial hoop, trapeze, and more!

No experience is needed to for many of the classes.

It's a fun and unique way to get fit, gain muscle, flexibility and learn something amazing!

Check out their facebook page to learn more.