Run away and join the Grand Rapids Circus

Posted 10:37 AM, January 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, January 20, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. - If you've ever dreamt of running away to join the circus, a West Michigan business can help make that dream a reality, and you don't even have to leave home!

Grand Rapids circus in Wyoming is offering a plethora of classes this year such as aerial yoga, aerial silk, aerial hoop, trapeze, and more!

No experience is needed to for many of the classes.

It's a fun and unique way to get fit, gain muscle, flexibility and learn something amazing!

Check out their facebook page to learn more.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s