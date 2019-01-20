Run club for building a better you

Frostbite risk with Wind Chill Advisory tonight

Posted 5:47 AM, January 20, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Kicking off 2019 is a running club that wants to help your reach your goals.

It’s called the New Year, Better You Run Club and the first meeting is Sunday night at Fusion Fitness and Bootcamp in Mt. Pleasant.

The club meets on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays until the Irish Festival Race in Clare on March 16th.

It’s just $30 to sign up if you’re a member and $60 for non-members.

For more details on how to take your first step towards a better you, check out Fusion Fitness on Facebook.

