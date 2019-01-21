× 2 found unresponsive in vehicle in Van Buren Co., 1 dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a vehicle in Van Buren County.

Deputies were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the 8000 block of County Road 215 in Grand Junction on a report of two males sleeping in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old male passenger, who was unresponsive but still breathing. The passenger was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities haven’t identified either victim, but said they are both from Wimauma, Florida.

Investigators believe the men were visiting friends in the area and drove into a field and became stuck. Authorities said it appears the men tried to free the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities say the extreme cold is believed to be a factor. Authorities are also working to determine why the victims didn’t try to walk for help, but said alcohol may have been a factor.