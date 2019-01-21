Detroit pizza chain coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Pizza lovers in West Michigan have something to look forward to in the coming months.

While at first only hinting their next location will be “outside southeast Michigan”, metro Detroit-based Buddy’s Pizza confirmed it is adding a location near Grand Rapids.

While the official location is forthcoming, Buddy’s Twitter leaves crumbs as to the exact location, calling the recent closure of Carabba’s Italian Grill “disappointing,” and the pizza chain “Wonder what’s going there next.?”

Buddy’s Pizza chose Grand Rapids because “after all, beer and pizza belong together.”

The Detroit chain started as a secret gathering place during prohibition, eventually changing into a family restaurant and then a pizzeria.

Buddy’s claim to fame is the invention of their signature square-shaped pizza, dubbed the original Detroit-Style Pizza.