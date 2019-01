Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Dakari Allen scored 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the Drive's 116-110 loss to the Capital City Go-Go Monday night.

Allen was just acquired by Grand Rapids on January 8th from the Agua Caliente.

Allen is getting more playing time in his 4 games with the Drive and is scoring more as a result.

Allen played 4 years at San Deigo State for Steve Fisher and went to the NCAA Tournament his sophomore year (2014-2015).