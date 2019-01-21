Driver who says he was high strikes Michigan State Police vehicle

DETROIT (AP) — State police say a man who admitted smoking marijuana lost control of his car and struck a trooper’s vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 75 in Detroit.
No injuries were reported Sunday. The trooper had stopped to check a crash on southbound I-75, near the Davison Freeway.
The 26-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood test. In a tweet , state police said, “C’mon Man!!!”
Marijuana is legal for Michigan residents who are at least 21, but it’s illegal to drive while under the influence.
2 comments
BOB
The voters have spoken. Is this what they voted for?
Fed up with lies
But … but, all the dopers said, let us have legal dope and accidents and deaths will go down! Bull Crap, expect more and more drugged drivers causing accidents and killing innocent people, because you know, weed is legal!