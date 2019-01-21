Driver who says he was high strikes Michigan State Police vehicle

Posted 12:18 PM, January 21, 2019, by

DETROIT (AP) — State police say a man who admitted smoking marijuana lost control of his car and struck a trooper’s vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 75 in Detroit.

No injuries were reported Sunday. The trooper had stopped to check a crash on southbound I-75, near the Davison Freeway.

The 26-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood test. In a tweet , state police said, “C’mon Man!!!”

Marijuana is legal for Michigan residents who are at least 21, but it’s illegal to drive while under the influence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Fed up with lies

    But … but, all the dopers said, let us have legal dope and accidents and deaths will go down! Bull Crap, expect more and more drugged drivers causing accidents and killing innocent people, because you know, weed is legal!

    Reply