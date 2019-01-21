× Expanded boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A boil water advisory issued yesterday has been expanded. Many West Main Street residents and businesses are cautioned to boil water for at least two minutes before drinking, using for cooking, or any other consumption.

Affected residents and businesses in the area are described as “West Main Street ( North side of the street) – From Drake Road (western boundary) to Turwill Lane (eastern boundary). It does NOT include the northeast corner of West Main Street and Drake Road, the northeast corner of West Main Street and Piccadilly Road, the northeast corner of West Main Street and Northampton Road, and the northwest corner of West Main Street and Turwill Lane.

West Main Street (South side of the street) – Only includes 4107 & 4225 West Main Street.” – City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services.

Anyone with concerns are asked to call City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services Water Resources Division at 269-337-8148 or the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department Environmental Health Director at 269-373-5337.