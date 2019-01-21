Get rid of chronic pain with non-invasive treatments from Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your chronic neck or back pain keeping you on the sidelines of your own life? Have you been told you need surgery or injections to get rid of the pain? Before taking high-risk routes to relieve the pain, go see Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic has multiple solutions that require none of the above.

Total Health Chiropractic provides a wide variety of health and wellness programs to help relieve pain:

Spa

Massage

Yoga

Chiropractic Care

Rehab

Rock Tape

SpineForce®

DRX9000TM Spinal Decompression

Many of Total Health's programs can help patients stop suffering from the following:

Chronic Neck and Back Pain

Herniated and Bulging Discs

Degenerated Discs

Sciatica

Pinched Nerves

Spinal Stenosis

Shooting Pain in Arms and Legs

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Interested in trying any of these treatments? Total Health Chiropractic is holding a Neck and Back Pain Relief Open House on Wednesday, January 23. From 3-6 p.m. guests can try their most popular services at no charge.

For those who can't make it to the open house, Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Call (616)-828-0861 to get a consultation and exam for just $20.19.

For more information, visit thchiro.com.