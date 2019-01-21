Grand Haven High School class teaches to ‘Pay it Forward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven High School teacher has students excited for class and making an impact on their community.

Brian Williams, known as B-Dubs to his students, is offering a “Pay it Forward” class for the fifth year in a year.

After learning about the various problems their community faces, students choose an issue they want to work on.

"I want to provide students an opportunity to see the world and make an impact beyond themselves. We go out into the community and meet with several non-profits around the community on various topics everything from advocacy issues to mental health issues,” Williams said.

The students spend the semester helping others.

"They develop an awareness project, a fundraising thing, but something where they are out in the community working actively with businesses and nonprofits to create something organic that wasn’t there before," Williams said.

Past projects include raising awareness for human trafficking victims, giving money to families without, and for senior Reilly Celestin, giving a free meal to those who are homeless.

"It does change you as a person, it lets you see the world as how it is," said Celestin. "You get to see how people can help the world and I think that’s the best that you can do."

The incredible lesson takes an incredible amount of work.

"It’s one of the tougher classes, if not the toughest class they’ll take in high school, not just because of academics, because it’s so real,” Williams said.

However, the chain of good it creates is more than worth it, so Williams hopes more schools will teach to pay it forward.

"I feel like the class is so powerful, and there is such a need for this in our country, that I would hope that other schools would decide to adopt a similar program and allow their students to start challenging themselves in a real way outside of the classrooms,” he said.

If you want to help them pay it forward, contact Williams at williamsb@ghaps.org.