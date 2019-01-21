× Holland Museum honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan Museum is offering free admission to families in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Holland Museum is holding a celebration of his life on Monday with free admission from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for families to spend the day together celebrating the life an extraordinary man whose legacy continues to inspire new generations,” says executive director, Ricki Levine.

Visitors will be able to learn more about his life, take part in a scavenger hunt centered around the Civil Rights Movement, and learn about inventors with diverse backgrounds who made an impact on their communities.

“The Holland Museum is thrilled to open our doors to the community with free admission on this special day,” Levine said.

The Holland Museum is located at the corner of 10th Street and River Avenue, across from Centennial Park at 31 West 10th Street.

For more information, please call (616) 796- 3329