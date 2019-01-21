Keeping outdoor pets warm in winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — With this week's frigid temperatures, the Mid-Michigan Humane Society in Montcalm County wants to remind you of ways to keep pets warm. For starters, if your animals can come inside, they should.

“It’s a life-threatening cold outside this week. We want to make sure no animal goes without shelter,” executive director Angela Hollinshead said.

If your cat or dog can't come inside, they should have some type of shelter with insulation. You can use a plastic bin, with a foam cooler or cardboard box inside it and straw to insulate it.

“You want to make sure that they’re not so big, that they don’t trap body heat,” Hollinshead said.

And if you need straw to make your own shelter, the Montcalm Humane Society will have some for you to pick up later this week.