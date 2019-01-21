× Kent Co. man pleads guilty to human trafficking charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent county man has pleaded guilty to a charge connected to a human trafficking case in Muskegon and Kent counties.

Francisco Soto is accused of conspiring with Richardo Urbina to sex traffic three minor from May to September of 2017.

Court documents allege Soto and Urbina recruited and enticed three teen girls into committing commercial sex acts by providing them with housing, drugs, and other items.

Urbina has been charged with three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of distributing cocaine. He was previously accused of sex trafficking by Barb Gillespie, who said Urbina trafficked her over 30 years ago in Grand Rapids.

A sentencing hearing for Soto has been scheduled for May 20.