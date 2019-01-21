Michigan State tops Maryland to run B1G winning streak to 20

Posted 11:11 PM, January 21, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Despite Nick Ward not scoring and playing just 14 minutes while battling foul trouble, 6th ranked Michigan State beat 13th ranked Maryland 69-55 Monday night at the Breslin Center.

The win is the 20th straight Big Ten win for the Spartans.

Michigan State held the Terrapins to just 34% from the field (21-61).

Cassius Winston scored 14 points and had 7 assists and Kenny Goins scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Spartans scored their second fewest points in a game this season and the fewest in a home game, but have now won 12 straight games overall.

Michigan State will be at 19th ranked Iowa on Thursday night at 7 p.m..

