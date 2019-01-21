Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Mike Davis and Nicole DiDonato pass out hugs for National Hugging Day

Posted 6:17 AM, January 21, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– As many are waking up to frigid temperatures today, it seems appropriate to celebrate National Hugging Day, Monday January 21st.

Nicole DiDonato and Floor Director Mike Davis wanted to spread the love by passing out hugs to the residents at Oakridge Retirement Community in Grand Rapids.

Celebrate by giving someone a big hug and use #NationalHuggingDay to post on social media.

The holiday was founded by Rev. Kevin Zaborney on March 29, 1986, in Caro, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s