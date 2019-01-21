× Mike Davis and Nicole DiDonato pass out hugs for National Hugging Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– As many are waking up to frigid temperatures today, it seems appropriate to celebrate National Hugging Day, Monday January 21st.

Nicole DiDonato and Floor Director Mike Davis wanted to spread the love by passing out hugs to the residents at Oakridge Retirement Community in Grand Rapids.

Celebrate by giving someone a big hug and use #NationalHuggingDay to post on social media.

The holiday was founded by Rev. Kevin Zaborney on March 29, 1986, in Caro, Michigan.