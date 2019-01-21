Mobile food pantry to give aid to federal workers at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will be out on Thursday to help federal employees working at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The pantry will be available in the employee parking lot off of Ross Drive at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. There are more than 100 federal employees working at the airport that are affected by the partial government shutdown.

The pantry will provide a variety of fresh produce, dairy products and dry goods. The stop is scheduled to be a one-time event, but can be scheduled again if the shutdown continues.