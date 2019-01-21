× Monthly beer club launches for Michigan beers

DETROIT, Mich. — A new service, aimed at bringing beer lovers and breweries together, launches today.

Building on the success of the monthly-prescription box mania that cater to many specialized groups, MiBeerBox hopes to create a closer connection between brewers, and those who enjoy craft beer.

Subscribers will receive a box every month containing apparel or glassware from a different Michigan craft brewery. The boxes will also come with exclusive discounts from the featured facility.

West Michigan’s well-developed beer industry has branched into the state’s tourism, and it is the hope of the program’s developers that MiBeerBox will help promote visiting participating breweries and continue the trend.

Deliveries can come either monthly, or prepay for either semi-annually or an entire year of the service at a discount.