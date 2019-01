Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can you do basic plumbing in your home? Or maybe you'd like to learn how to build cabinets for your kitchen remodel? For years, Home Repair Services has been teaching homeowners these skills and many more, all while also helping those in need when a home needs repair or a safety upgrade.

Todd went to their headquarters on 1100 South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

For more information on services and classes, visit homerepairservices.org or give them a call at (616)-241-2601.