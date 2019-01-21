Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Pet vaccines being offered for discount to low-income families

Posted 7:13 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14AM, January 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting shots for your pets may not be cheap, but its critical to their health.

But as it turns out, the Humane Society of West Michigan offers monthly low-income vaccination clinics including one on Monday, January 21.

It’s being held at their shelter located at 3077 Wilson NW in Grand Rapids.

Clients must bring a letter of qualification for assistance programs, or unemployment documents and a photo ID. Only cash and cards are accepted, no checks.

If you can’t make it today, there is another clinic planned for February 25.

For more information, click here.

List of services and prices:

SERVICE FOR DOGS:
Rabies – $10
Distemper – $10
Bordetella – $10
Canine Influenza – $15
Microchip – $20
Heartworm Test – $10
Heartworm Prevention – $10
Flea Prevention – $10

SERVICE FOR CATS:
Rabies – $10
Distemper – $10
Microchip – $20
Flea Prevention – $1

 

 

 

