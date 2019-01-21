Soups On For All returns to raise money for God’s Kitchen

Posted 11:31 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, January 21, 2019

God's Kitchen provides hundreds of thousands of meals each year to those in need. To continue their mission, they'd like to invite everyone to an event to enjoy soup, bread,k and a custom painted bowl to take home at Soup's On For All.

The B.O.B. will have more than 40 soups, made by over 25 restaurants, bread and desserts by Panera Bread, and entertainment on each floor of the venue.

More than 1,000 attendees come to the event each year and it raises more than $100,000 for God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan.

Attendees will be able to select one of more than 1,500 hand-painted bowls donated by dozens of youth groups, churches, businesses and other organizations to take home as a visual reminder that there are those among us who go hungry each day.

Soup's On For All take place Monday, January 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 in advance, $60 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soupsonforall.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s