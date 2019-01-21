Soups On For All returns to raise money for God’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

God's Kitchen provides hundreds of thousands of meals each year to those in need. To continue their mission, they'd like to invite everyone to an event to enjoy soup, bread,k and a custom painted bowl to take home at Soup's On For All.

The B.O.B. will have more than 40 soups, made by over 25 restaurants, bread and desserts by Panera Bread, and entertainment on each floor of the venue.

More than 1,000 attendees come to the event each year and it raises more than $100,000 for God’s Kitchen, a program of Catholic Charities West Michigan.

Attendees will be able to select one of more than 1,500 hand-painted bowls donated by dozens of youth groups, churches, businesses and other organizations to take home as a visual reminder that there are those among us who go hungry each day.

Soup's On For All take place Monday, January 28 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 in advance, $60 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soupsonforall.org.