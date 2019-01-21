Spectrum Health employees give back to the community on MLK Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s incredible legacy of service, positivity, and change, Spectrum Health employees will give of their time throughout the week of January 21 to better the lives of the people in the West Michigan community. Dr. King helped define the role of a servant leader, showing by example what it means to offer an inclusive vision, listening carefully to others, persuading through reason and healing divisions while building community.

Dr. Daniel Parker came on the Morning Mix to discuss how Spectrum Health staff will be giving back today on MLK Day and throughout the community for the rest of the week.

Spectrum Health's mission is to improve the health of the communities they serve, but they can't do it alone. By partnering with local organizations, Spectrum Health employees have the opportunity to make a positive impact in the community through the action of being servant leaders.

Spectrum Health has been recognizing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King through a week of volunteerism since 2013. They started with 183 volunteers and have grown to over 450 employees registered to participate in 2019.

Volunteer opportunities include preparing food meals, organizing spaces, painting, spending time with senior citizens, toy assembly, helping youth with homework, distributing food and so much more.

To learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org.