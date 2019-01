NILES, Mich. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for help in finding the suspects who stole guns from Niles gun shop last week.

About 4:15 a.m. on January 15, the suspects drove a stolen pickup truck into The Firing Pin on North 5th Street and then stole a number of firearms.

Officials released surveillance video on Sunday. Anyone with information should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.829769 -86.254177