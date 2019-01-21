Tips for preventing frostbite during subzero temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Subzero temperatures will make your morning commute tough for Monday morning.

More than 50 schools in West Michigan have already delayed or canceled classes due to the cold and believe it or not, it only takes 30 minutes of being outside, before you risk getting frostbite.

The best advice from doctors is to bundle up in layers and make it a point to cover up extremities.

It can be easy for fingers, toes, cheeks, and noses to get frostbite.

Doctors say watch out for red, sore or a stinging feeling on your skin because it`s an early sign of frostbite.

The second sign of frostbite setting in is skin hardening.

Doctors say dehydration can increase the risk of frostbite so make sure to stay hydrated.