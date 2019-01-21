Wind Chill Advisory in effect

Tips for preventing frostbite during subzero temperatures

Posted 5:57 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:58AM, January 21, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Subzero temperatures will make your morning commute tough for Monday morning.

More than 50 schools in West Michigan have already delayed or canceled classes due to the cold and believe it or not, it only takes 30 minutes of being outside, before you risk getting frostbite.

The best advice from doctors is to bundle up in layers and make it a point to cover up extremities.

It can be easy for fingers, toes, cheeks, and noses to get frostbite.

Doctors say watch out for red, sore or a stinging feeling on your skin because it`s an early sign of frostbite.

The second sign of frostbite setting in is skin hardening.

Doctors say dehydration can increase the risk of frostbite so make sure to stay hydrated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s