Video captures moose chasing skiers at Colorado resort

Posted 1:14 PM, January 21, 2019

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A woman, in an effort to warn others of the dangers of moose, posted a video on social media of a moose charging skiers and snowboarders at a ski resort.

The Summit Daily News reports Lauren Drogsvold captured the video Saturday at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The video shows a large bull moose approach and then charge a crowd of people. There were no reports of injuries.

Resort CEO John Buhler recently said staff tries to prevent guests from approaching the highly territorial herbivores, which are generally peaceful but can turn aggressive when they feel threatened.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras says the agency has jurisdiction over moose. He says wildlife officers are the only law enforcement personnel that can decide when to tranquilize and move a moose.

