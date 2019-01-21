West Michigan businesses bring food to TSA employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The government shutdown impacting a number of workers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, including Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration employees.

On Monday, some of the furloughed workers picketed across the street while those who were working got a generous surprise: some West Michigan restaurants and businesses came together to donate food and gift cards.

Ace Marasigan helped organize the idea and put the plan together after talking with a friend who's a TSA agent. Determined to help, he made a Facebook post and in just two days attracted a dozen businesses wanting to help.

“The main idea is for them to realize that the community is behind them. They are very happy to accept food donations and gift card donations less than 20 dollars," Marasigan said.

With bills piling up, many are left wondering how they will make ends meet.

Townsquare Media donated $2,000 worth of gift cards for TSA employees.

“I have a bunch of friends who are involved in the business community that are really focused about giving back and being there to show support as a community,” said Stephanie Gonda, director of sales and marketing for Townsquare Media.

Organizers say they hope the shutdown ends soon, but are planning to do this again if it doesn't.