× Winter Weather Advisory posted for Tuesday afternoon and night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. It may be warming up, but another system is on its way, so that means another Winter Weather Advisory.

The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for most of West Michigan starting at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and running until 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The forecast calls for snow starting Tuesday afternoon and then switching over to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, before turning to rain overnight. Snow could total about three inches, including some ice, before temperatures climb above freezing.

Temperatures then cool back down on Thursday.

We’ll have more updates on the forecast on FOX 17 News and on the FOX 17 Weather App and at this link.