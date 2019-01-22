× 2 Grand Rapids venues named busiest in the United States

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena are ranked among some of the busiest venues of the year, according to entertainment magazines.

Billboard ranked Van Andel Arena as the third busiest venue in North America and Venues Now ranked DeVos Performance Hall as the 15th worldwide.

Each were ranked among other venues with similar capacities, based on gross ticket sales and total number of tickets sold.

Both facilities are managed by SMG.