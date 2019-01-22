2 Grand Rapids venues named busiest in the United States

Posted 4:44 AM, January 22, 2019, by

 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena are ranked among some of the busiest venues of the year, according to entertainment magazines.

Billboard ranked Van Andel Arena as the third busiest venue in North America and Venues Now ranked DeVos Performance Hall as the 15th worldwide.

Each were ranked among other venues with similar capacities, based on gross ticket sales and total number of tickets sold.

Both facilities are managed by SMG.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s