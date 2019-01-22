× 3 men arrested for alleged conspiracy to support ISIS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were arrested Monday for allegedly conspiring to join ISIS.

Authorities say Muse Muse was arrested at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Monday after checking in for the first of a series of flights ending in Somalia. A court document says Muse was planning to join and fight for ISIS.

Shortly after, authorities also took Mohamud Muse and Salt Haji into custody for allegedly conspiring with Muse Muse.

Court documents allege all three of them pledged allegiance to the terrorist organization through videos they recorded. Investigators also say Muse Muse and Haji discussed a desire to join ISIS, kill non-believers and potentially use a car for a martyrdom operation to run over non-believers in the U.S. if they were unable to travel overseas.

Authorities say Mohamud Muse and Haji helped Muse Muse purchase the airline tickets and drove him to the Ford Airport, and that they knew why he was traveling to Somalia.

All three were born in Kenya, but had U.S. citizenship.

The conspiracy charge holds a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.