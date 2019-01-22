Bundle up to fight child hunger at Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival on Jan. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to bundle up in warm winter gear, Perrin Brewing and Kids' Food Basket are once again combating child hunger by hosting the third annual Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival on Saturday.

The event will feature live music by Sydney Burnham, The Turnips, Legal Immigrants, and Go-Rounds, specialty Perrin beers, and a Frostbite 5K Run.

The race will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the rest of the Perrin Ice Jam will be from 3 to 8.

Admission is $10 donation or a bag of food items from Kids’ Food Basket wish list:

Dried fruit

Toasted oat cereal

Cheese crackers

Fruit cups or pouches

Pretzel twists

Snack size zipper bags

All proceeds from the event will go to Kids' Food Basket. Kids’ Food Basket works to provide kids in the community with the nourishment they need to reach their full potential.

