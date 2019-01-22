Winter Weather Advisory starts at 1:00 p.m.

Bundle up to fight child hunger at Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival on Jan. 26

Posted 11:27 AM, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, January 22, 2019

Get ready to bundle up in warm winter gear, Perrin Brewing and Kids' Food Basket are once again combating child hunger by hosting the third annual Perrin Ice Jam Winter Festival on Saturday.

The event will feature live music by Sydney Burnham, The Turnips, Legal Immigrants, and Go-Rounds, specialty Perrin beers, and a Frostbite 5K Run.

The race will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the rest of the Perrin Ice Jam will be from 3 to 8.

Admission is $10 donation or a bag of food items from Kids’ Food Basket wish list:

  • Dried fruit
  • Toasted oat cereal
  • Cheese crackers
  • Fruit cups or pouches
  • Pretzel twists
  • Snack size zipper bags

All proceeds from the event will go to Kids' Food Basket. Kids’ Food Basket works to provide kids in the community with the nourishment they need to reach their full potential.

Stay updated on this event and more on the Perrin Ice Jam Facebook page.

